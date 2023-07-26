Cantonment Man Threatened Two With A Gun, Was Involved In $34,000 Check Fraud: ECSO Says

A Cantonment man was booked into the Escambia County Jail this week after allegedly threatening two people with a gun and for outstanding financial crimes related to check for more than $34,000

Alejandro Jairay Roper, 21, was charged with two counts of felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without the intent to kill.

He was also arrested on outstanding felony warrants for bank fraud, forgery, uttering a forged instrument, criminal use of personally identifiable information and grand theft.

In 2022, Roper allegedly deposited a $34,027.72 fraudulent check into his local credit union. The check was from an Ohio funeral home. The funeral home told Ohio authorities that the check was stolen and “washed”; it was originally made out to a management company in Ohio.

Roper allegedly threatened two people with a gun in the area of Tennessee Drive and Georgia Drive in Escambia County.

Roper was released on a $37,5000 bond.