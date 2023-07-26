Cantonment Man Threatened Two With A Gun, Was Involved In $34,000 Check Fraud: ECSO Says

July 26, 2023

A Cantonment man was booked into the Escambia County Jail this week after allegedly threatening two people with a gun and for outstanding financial crimes related to check for more than $34,000

Alejandro Jairay Roper, 21, was charged with two counts of felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without the intent to kill.

He was also arrested on outstanding felony warrants for bank fraud, forgery, uttering a forged instrument, criminal use of personally identifiable information and grand theft.

In 2022, Roper allegedly deposited a $34,027.72  fraudulent check into his local credit union. The check was from an Ohio funeral home. The funeral home told Ohio authorities that the check was stolen and “washed”; it was originally made out to a management company in Ohio.

Roper allegedly threatened two people with a gun in the area of Tennessee Drive and Georgia Drive in Escambia County.

Roper was released on a $37,5000 bond.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 