Cantonment Man Threatened Two With A Gun, Was Involved In $34,000 Check Fraud: ECSO Says
July 26, 2023
A Cantonment man was booked into the Escambia County Jail this week after allegedly threatening two people with a gun and for outstanding financial crimes related to check for more than $34,000
Alejandro Jairay Roper, 21, was charged with two counts of felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without the intent to kill.
He was also arrested on outstanding felony warrants for bank fraud, forgery, uttering a forged instrument, criminal use of personally identifiable information and grand theft.
In 2022, Roper allegedly deposited a $34,027.72 fraudulent check into his local credit union. The check was from an Ohio funeral home. The funeral home told Ohio authorities that the check was stolen and “washed”; it was originally made out to a management company in Ohio.
Roper allegedly threatened two people with a gun in the area of Tennessee Drive and Georgia Drive in Escambia County.
Roper was released on a $37,5000 bond.
Comments