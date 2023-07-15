Boil Water Notice Issued For Parts Of Highway 99 And On Molino Road

Molino Utilities has issued a precautionary boil water notice following the repair of broken water main.

The notice is in effect until further notice for Molino Utilities customers on Highway 99 from Haupert Lane south of Highway 196, and Molino Road from the 5500 to 7200 block including Lula Road.

The utility is advising, as a precaution, that all water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth, or washing dishes be boiled. A rolling boil of one minute is sufficient. As an alternative bottled water may be used.

This precautionary boil water notice will remain in effect until a bacteriological survey shows that the water is safe to drink.

For any additional information, contact the utility at (850) 587-5538.

This story will be updated when the advisory has been lifted.