Boil Water Notice For Glenmoor Trail Subdivision In Cantonment

Farm Hill Utilities has issued boil water notice for the Glenmoor Trail Subdivision in Cantonment until further notice.

The precautionary boil water notice is due to a water main repair in the area.

The utility is advising, as a precaution, that all water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth, or washing dishes be boiled. A rolling boil of one minute is sufficient. As an alternative bottled water may be used.

This precautionary boil water notice will remain in effect until the problem has been corrected and bacteriological survey shows that the water is safe to drink.

This story will be updated when the advisory has been lifted.