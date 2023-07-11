Scattered Storms, Otherwise A Mostly Sunny Tuesday

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Otherwise mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 92. Heat index values as high as 105. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 75.

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 76.

Monday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Chance of precipitation is 70%.