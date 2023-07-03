3-Mile Bridge Renamed In Honor Of General Daniel ‘Chappie’ James, Jr.

July 13, 2023

The Pensacola Bay Bridge was official named the “General Daniel ‘Chappie’ James, Jr. Bridge” as ground was broken Wednesday for a memorial plaza at the base of the bridge.

James, a proud son of Pensacola, was a Tuskegee Airman, Korean and Vietnam War combat fighter pilot, and the nation’s first Black four-star general.

In June 2020, Florida Governor DeSantis signed the legislation that named the new 3-mile bridge over Pensacola Bay the General Daniel “Chappie” James, Jr. Bridge.

The memorial plaza will be located adjacent to the Pensacola Visitors’ Center and will feature a 10-foot statute of James, an 80-foot high flagpole and a phantom jet similar to the one he flew. A foundation is in the final stages of fundraising $2 million for the plaza.

Written by William Reynolds 

 