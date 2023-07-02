Woodland Park Molino Development Opt-Out Cases Dropped For August 3 By Applicant

The company looking to build a large-scale development in Molino has dropped pending discussion before the Escambia County Commission on August 3.

Last week, the Escambia County Planning Board denied Exit 3 Investment’s Escambia County Sector Plan opt-out applications for the Woodland Park development. At that time, the investment company withdrew all pending rezoning requests.

The Escambia County Commission was set to consider section plan opt-out denial recommendations from the planning board and make a final ruling on August 3.. They will not be on the agenda or discussed at the BOCC’s August 3 meeting.

According to submitted opt-out and rezoning applications, The Woodland Park development as originally proposed would have had 2,356 townhomes and apartments, 2,065 single family lots, and nearly 100 acres of commercial development in a 1,500 acre area to the south and west of Highway 196 and Highway 29.

Pictured top: Submitted plans for Woodland Park. Pictured inset: Fred Hemmer of Exit 3 Investments addresses the Escambia County Planning Board last week. NorthEcambia.com images, click to enlarge.