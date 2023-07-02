Woodland Park Molino Development Opt-Out Cases Dropped For August 3 By Applicant
July 18, 2023
The company looking to build a large-scale development in Molino has dropped pending discussion before the Escambia County Commission on August 3.
Last week, the Escambia County Planning Board denied Exit 3 Investment’s Escambia County Sector Plan opt-out applications for the Woodland Park development. At that time, the investment company withdrew all pending rezoning requests.
The Escambia County Commission was set to consider section plan opt-out denial recommendations from the planning board and make a final ruling on August 3.. They will not be on the agenda or discussed at the BOCC’s August 3 meeting.
According to submitted opt-out and rezoning applications, The Woodland Park development as originally proposed would have had 2,356 townhomes and apartments, 2,065 single family lots, and nearly 100 acres of commercial development in a 1,500 acre area to the south and west of Highway 196 and Highway 29.
RELATED: ‘That Country Way Of Life’ — Residents Unite In Battle Against Big Molino Development
Pictured top: Submitted plans for Woodland Park. Pictured inset: Fred Hemmer of Exit 3 Investments addresses the Escambia County Planning Board last week. NorthEcambia.com images, click to enlarge.
Comments
One Response to “Woodland Park Molino Development Opt-Out Cases Dropped For August 3 By Applicant”
My issue does have to way of living but not so much pointed at the argument from last article. We are talking roughly 4-4500 houses. With an average of 2-3 people per household that’s 8-12600 people. Cantonment and Molino combined have about 30,900 according to the 22 census. We are talking about moving in a population of 25-40% of the current population on 1500 acres. Cantonment alon is roughly 49000 acres. What looks awesome on paper isn’t going to be amazing in life. How much are these houses and apartments going for? The average median household income is 75k in this area? As I agree the area needs to grow and develop, this isn’t it. This is cram as much as we can in it, jack up the price and fill our pockets. How bout you care for what’s here first and then pitch an idea.