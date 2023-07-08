234,690 Steps: Escambia Extension Team Takes First in State Walking Challenge

Out of 65 teams around the state, Escambia Extension’s “Team 9 1/2 Mile Pensacola” won first place in the “Moderate Division” of University of Florida Health’s Spring Walking Challenge. The team racked up a total of 234,690 steps in the span of four weeks in April. Pictured: Team members (L-R) Carrie Stevenson, Khaliah Williams, Wendy Meredith, Gail Lepley, Lydia Purvis, and Haylee Linam. Not picture are Bridget Stice, Libbie Johnson, and Bethany Diamond. Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.