234,690 Steps: Escambia Extension Team Takes First in State Walking Challenge

July 8, 2023

Out of 65 teams around the state, Escambia Extension’s “Team 9 1/2 Mile Pensacola” won first place in the “Moderate Division” of University of Florida Health’s Spring Walking Challenge. The team racked up a total of 234,690 steps in the span of four weeks in April. Pictured: Team members (L-R) Carrie Stevenson, Khaliah Williams, Wendy Meredith, Gail Lepley, Lydia Purvis, and Haylee Linam. Not picture are Bridget Stice, Libbie Johnson, and Bethany Diamond. Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 