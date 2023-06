Utility Trailer Overturns After Collision With Car In Cantonment

There were no injuries reported in a collision between a car and a utility trailer Thursday afternoon in Cantonment.

The utility trailer came loose from the pickup truck that was pulling it and overturned on South Highway 97 and West Kingsfield Road about 4:10 p.m.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the wreck.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge