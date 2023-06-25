Scattered Sunday Showers And Storms, Otherwise Mostly Sunny And Hot

June 25, 2023

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. South wind around 5 mph becoming west after midnight.

Monday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Heat index values as high as 105. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 95. West wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 74. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 94. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 75. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 96.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 77.

Friday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 97.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 76.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 96.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 