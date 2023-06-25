Scattered Sunday Showers And Storms, Otherwise Mostly Sunny And Hot
June 25, 2023
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. South wind around 5 mph becoming west after midnight.
Monday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Heat index values as high as 105. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 95. West wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 74. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 94. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 75. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 96.
Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 77.
Friday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 97.
Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 76.
Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 96.
