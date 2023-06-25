Scattered Sunday Showers And Storms, Otherwise Mostly Sunny And Hot

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. South wind around 5 mph becoming west after midnight.

Monday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Heat index values as high as 105. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 95. West wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 74. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 94. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 75. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 96.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 77.

Friday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 97.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 76.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 96.