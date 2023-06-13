NWE Little League Treasurer Now Facing 11 Felony Charges In Alabama

The former treasurer of Northwest Escambia Little League in Walnut Hill has been arrested on multiple felony charges in Alabama, days after Florida prosecutors dropped all charges for “jurisdiction reasons”.

Atmore Police have charged 48-year old Paula Star Pugh with nine counts of criminal possession of a forged instrument third degree, and one count each of theft by deception first degree, and theft by deception second degree. All of the charges are felonies.

Pugh surrendered at the Escambia County (AL) Detention Center on Tuesday. She was booked without bond.

According to court documents, the Office of the State Attorney First Judicial Circuit of Florida dropped prosecution in the case for “jurisdiction reasons”. The Escambia County (FL) Sheriff’s Office then turned their investigative files and evidence over to the Atmore Police Department late last week.

According to the ECSO, Pugh was the elected treasurer/bookkeeper since 2017 for Northwest Escambia Little League with the alleged thefts taking place from July 26, 2021, until December 9, 2022.

“During this time Pugh wrote checks on NWE’s account which she cashed for personal use, completed unauthorized debit transactions for personal use, and completed numerous ATM withdrawals for personal use,” the ECSO investigator wrote in his report, adding that Pugh had no receipt or explanation for the transactions.

According to the Florida warrant affidavit, many of the allegedly fraudulent transactions included numerous transactions on the NWE account at the First National Bank and Trust in Atmore. It is those offenses for which Atmore Police brought charges.

NWE first reported the misuse of funds to law enforcement on December 20, 2022, and an investigation was launched by the ECSO. Over the next several weeks, an ECSO investigator and ballpark officials examined the league’s financial records and built a ledger of transactions attributed to Pugh with no receipt or explanation, the report states. Deputies said the NWE board attempted at least twice to meet with Pugh and obtain receipts, but the attempts were unsuccessful.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said numerous attempts were made by phone and in person by the investigator to contact Pugh with no result, until she returned contact on March 7, 2023

Florida authorities alleged the following transactions were fraudulent, according to court documents. Pugh is not currently charged with all of these transactions.