All Charges Dropped Against NWE Little League Treasurer For ‘Jurisdiction Reasons’

Prosecutors in Florida have dropped all charges against the former treasurer of Northwest Escambia Little League in Walnut Hill.

In April, 48-year old Paula Star Pugh was charged with felony grand theft $10,000 to $20,000 and felony fraud under $20,000.

According to court documents, the Office of the State Attorney First Judicial Circuit of Florida dropped prosecution in the case for “jurisdiction reasons”.

A spokesperson for the Escambia County (FL) Sheriff’s Office, which investigated the case in Florida, told NorthEscambia.com Wednesday that their investigative files and evidence are being transferred to the Atmore Police Department for possible investigation in Alabama.

According to the Escambia County (FL) Sheriff’s Office, Pugh was the elected treasurer/bookkeeper since 2017 for Northwest Escambia Little League with the alleged thefts taking place from July 26, 2021, until December 9, 2022.

“During this time Pugh wrote checks on NWE’s account which she cashed for personal use, completed unauthorized debit transactions for personal use, and completed numerous ATM withdrawals for personal use,” the ECSO investigator wrote in his report, adding that Pugh had no receipt or explanation for the transactions.

According to the Florida warrant affidavit, many of the allegedly fraudulent transactions included ATM withdrawals at the First National Bank and Trust in Atmore.

Florida authorities alleged the following transactions were fraudulent, according to court documents. Pugh is not currently charged with making these transactions, and she is not currently charged with any crime.