NEP 8U Softball Wins GCGSA All-Star Tournament

June 14, 2023

NEP 8U softball took first place in the GCGSA All-Star Tournament last weekend.

The NEP All Stars went 3-0 on Saturday, defeating Pace Blue 15-14, Molino 12-11 and Pace Red 10-0. On Sunday they started the day with a 9-0 loss to Navarre then beat Pace Blue 11-10 and Navarre 10-0 to force the title game. They topped Navarre 13-9 in five innings to claim the title.

Sadie Jones was named the 8U Tournament Defensive Player MVP.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

