More Rain And Storms Likely For Friday
June 16, 2023
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 88. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Friday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Southwest wind around 5 mph.
Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Sunday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Juneteenth: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. High near 88. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Monday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Tuesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72.
Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Wednesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.
Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 70%
