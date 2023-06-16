More Rain And Storms Likely For Friday

June 16, 2023

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 88. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Juneteenth: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. High near 88. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Monday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tuesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 70%

