Molino Man Wins $1 Million Lottery Prize – For The Second Time

Scottie Grant of Molino is a lucky man. He has won $1 million on a lottery scratch-off ticket for the second time in six months.

“I’m back!” Grant said, smiling broadly after claiming a second $1 million prize from the 500x The Cash game at Florida Lottery headquarters in Tallahassee. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.

His other $1 million win came in December 2022 when also chose the one-time $820,000 payout.