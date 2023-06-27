Man Facing DUI, Drug Charges After Police Say He Was ‘Talking To Himself’ Parked By Road

June 27, 2023

Police arrested an Escambia County, Florida, man after he was reportedly found parked by the road talking to himself.

Ryan Rais Green, 29,was charged with driving under the influence of a controlled substance,  possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Atmore Police said Green was sitting in a vehicle parked next to the roadway in the 1800 block of South Main Street, just north of the Florida state line. Police said Green was talking to himself as an officer approached, and “he seemed to be under the influence of alcohol or narcotics”.

Police reported finding Cathinone pills (a controlled substance according to the DEA) and a glass pipe with residue that field tested positive for methamphetamine.

Green was booked into the Escambia County (AL) Detention Center without bond.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 