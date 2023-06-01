Lane Closures To Last Another Month On $4.7 Million Highway 29 Project In Century

Work on a $4.7 million Highway 29 construction in Century remains delayed weeks discovery of an unmapped water pipe that must be relocated.

Early this year, two northbound travel lanes and the center turn lane were closed between Hatties Boulevard and East Cottage Street with traffic shifted into just two lanes. The Florida Department of Transportation said a normal four-lane traffic pattern would return by the end of April, but that was put on hold until about the end of May. And now, FDOT says the target date has been pushed out to the end of June to reopen all four lanes.

The total project has an anticipated completion target date in January 2024. FDOT will also upgrade traffic signals, drainage structures, pavement markings, and driveways, while also improving curb ramps and sidewalks to comply with Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) requirements.

What the Florida Department of Transportation termed an “unknown Town of Century water main” was discovered under the roadway during excavation. Century’s engineer said the problem pipe is a 2-inch water main, and there were no service disruptions anticipated during the work.

Pictured: Highway 29 traffic in Century remains at two lanes in a construction zone. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.