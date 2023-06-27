Joseph Adam ‘Joe’ Richards

June 27, 2023

Joseph Adam “Joe” Richards passed away Sunday, May 28, 2023, in Pensacola, FL. He was born September 30, 1938, in New Orleans, LA. Joe worked in Retail Management and retired from Sears. Joe was a member of Nativity of Our Lord Catholic Church. He loved his family, hunting and fishing.

Joe is preceded in death by his loving wife of 57 years, Margaret Mary Constantine Richards; parents, Herman and Gertrude Richards; brother, Herman Richard, Jr.; and sister, Ruby Richards Watson.

Joe is survived by his sons, Joseph Richards, Jr., Mike Richards (Rochelle), Steve Richards (Tonya) and Scott Richards (Leslie); grandchildren, whom were his pride and joy, Hannah, Emily, and Sophie; sister, Mary Ann Richards Guidry; many nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Service will be held Friday, June 30, 2023, at Nativity of Our Lord Catholic Church, at 11 a.m.

Inurnment will be Friday, July 7, 2023, at 9:30 a.m., in Barrancas National Cemetery, NAS, Pensacola, FL.

Faith Chapel Funeral Home North is entrusted with arrangements

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under Obituaries 

 