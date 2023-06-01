Jody Douglas Findley

June 1, 2023

Mr. Jody Douglas Findley, age 42, passed away, Friday, May 26, 2023, in Century, FL. He was born February 16, 1981 in Franklin, LA; and later in life moved to Patterson, LA; before moving on to Century, FL. He was employed with Maverick Gas Plant for many years.

Mr. Findley was a enjoyable, likeable, people person, who enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He was an avid sportsman especially fishing and hunting and a Florida Gators Fan. He was the co-founder of “By the Big Lip Catfishing Club.”

He is preceded in death by his parents, John Douglas (Linda Mae) Findley, and one sister, Dawn Gafford.

He is survived by his two sons, Jacob Findley, of Century, FL; Brysen Findley, of Century, FL; The boy’s mom, Heather Jernigan Findley, of Brewton, AL; one sister, Wendy (Keith) Lisenby, of Brewton, AL; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held Sunday, June 4, 2023, at 2 p.m. at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home, LLC. with Rev. Ted Bridges officiating.

Burial will follow at Crary Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Saturday, June 3, 2023 from 6-8 p.m. at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home, LLC.

Pallbearers will be Jamie Gafford, Brysen Findley, Jacob Findley, Chance Schoonover, Jamie Gafford, Jr; Hunter Gafford, and Jackie Wayne Carnley.

Honorary pallbearers will be Bo Blackwell, Mark Carter, Clint Lowery, and Adam Dellacroce.

Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.

