Here Are This Week’s Road Construction Trouble Zones

Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities.

Escambia County:

Interstate 10 (I-10) Escambia County Welcome Center – The truck parking lot at the Escambia County Interstate 10 Welcome Center, located at mile marker four, will be temporarily closed through the end of summer when the Welcome Center improvements are complete. The front and middle car parking lots are open.

U.S. 29 (North Century Boulevard) Resurfacing between Henry Street and Cottage Street in Century – Traffic on U.S. 29 (North Century Boulevard), between Hatties Boulevard and East Cottage Street, will be shifted to the outside (right) travel lanes beginning Tuesday, June 27. One lane of traffic will remain open in each direction. The shift will be in place for approximately 30-45 days as crews perform drainage improvements. Signage will be in place to safely direct drivers through the work zone.

I-110 Routine Bridge Maintenance over S.R. 296 (Brent Lane) Overpass – Motorists will encounter lane closure south of I-10 Wednesday, June 28 from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m. for routine maintenance.

Santa Rosa County:

U.S. 90 Bridge Replacement over Simpson River – Drivers will encounter nighttime lane closures on U.S. 90 eastbound on the Simpson River Bridge from 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 28 through 5:30 a.m. Thursday, June 29 as crews perform asphalt work. Drivers are reminded that the speed limit is 35 mph through the work zone.

All activities are weather-dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather. Drivers are reminded to use caution, especially at night, when traveling through a work zone and to watch for construction workers and equipment entering and exiting the roadway.