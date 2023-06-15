Groundbreaking Set For Escambia County’s Newest Boat Ramp

A groundbreaking will be held Friday for Escambia County’s newest boat ramp, the first large public access to Perdido Bay.

The new 40-acre facility at 10836 Lillian Highway is located on Heron Bayou and will include a two-lane boat ramp, 62 parking spaces for vehicles with trailers, 22 parking spaces for vehicles without trailers, and a stormwater treatment facility. In addition, a new channel measuring at 2,260 feet long by 40 feet wide and a depth of five feet will be dredged from the launch facility to Perdido Bay.

Additional passive recreational opportunities include a landing area along the Perdido paddling trail with two primitive campsites and 11 acres of wetlands placed into conservation.

In 2013, the Escambia County Board of County Commissioners funded the acquisition of the Perdido Boat Ramp property for $1.24 million through Local Option Sales Tax III. Project design was paid through a grant from Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and Vessel Registration Fees. The $4.2 million needed for construction is funded through U.S. Treasury RESTORE Direct Component funds, American Rescue Plan Act funds and the Florida Department of Environmental Protection Natural Resource Damage Assessment Coastal Protection Fund.

The groundbreaking will be held at 11:30 a.m. Friday.