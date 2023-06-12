First Class Underway For ECSO’s New Law Enforcement Training Academy

The first class is underway for the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office Law Enforcement Training Academy.

In February, the Criminal Justice Standards and Training Commission voted unanimously to authorize the training academy following a presentation by Sheriff Chip Simmons and Commander Andrew Hobbs in Lake Mary, Florida. The ECSO became one of only six law enforcement agencies in Florida to gain commission approval to operate their own law enforcement academy to train recruits and offer other specialized training.

Now, 21 future deputies are engaging in state-of-the-art coursework, physical training, firearms training, and other aspects of professional law enforcement.

The ECSO said their training school will allow the agency to immerse recruits in our culture, standards, and policies from day one.Historically, local law enforcement agencies have only utilized Pensacola Junior College or George Stone Vocational.