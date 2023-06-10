Fire Destroys Hay Barn, Equipment At Bratt Dairy Farm (With Gallery)

Fire destroyed a large hay barn and equipment Saturday morning at a dairy farm in Bratt.

A neighbor was the first to notice smoke boiling from an approximately 6,250 square foot barn at the Sigafoose Dairy on Oakshade Road, behind Northview High School.. Firefighters arrived moments later to find most of the hay inside the barn fully involved in fire.

The fire reportedly caused damage to the building, damaged equipment including a combine, and destroyed the hay for the dairy operation.

It took several hours to fight the fire, and equipment was brought in to spread the smoldering hay so it could be fully extinguished.

Firefighters battled not only the fire, but also the heat and humidity as they worked to put out the fire.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known. There were no injuries reported.

The Walnut Hill, Century and McDavid stations of Escambia County Fire Rescue, the Atmore Fire Department, Escambia County EMS and Escambia County EMS were among the responding agencies.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.