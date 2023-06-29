Extreme Heat Continues Into The Weekend

Dangerous heat will continue over the next several days. Another heat advisory is in effect with heat index values (the “feels like” temperature) expected to range from 108 to 115 degrees on Thursday and even higher on Friday

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Thursday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 98. Heat index values as high as 110. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 76. West wind around 5 mph becoming south after midnight.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny and hot, with a high near 99. Heat index values as high as 111. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 98. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 95. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 93. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74.

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 70%.