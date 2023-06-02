Escambia Man Gets 10 Life Sentences For Sexually Abusing Child

An Escambia County man received 10 consecutive sentences for sexually abusing a child over a period of several years.

Larry Steve Snipes was arrested in August 2020 for sexually abusing a child between July 2017 and April 2020. Prosecutors said he would drug the child before the assaults.

Snipes was sentenced on four counts of sexual battery of victim under 12, four counts of sexual battery of a victim under 18, one count of cruelty toward a child, one count of obscene material distribution to a minor and four counts of lewd or lascivious battery.