Escambia Man Gets 10 Life Sentences For Sexually Abusing Child

June 2, 2023

An Escambia County man received  10 consecutive sentences for sexually abusing a child over a period of several years.

Larry Steve Snipes was arrested in August 2020 for sexually abusing a child between July 2017 and April 2020. Prosecutors said he would drug the child before the assaults.

Snipes was sentenced on four counts of sexual battery of victim under 12, four counts of sexual battery of a victim under 18, one count of cruelty toward a child, one count of obscene material distribution to a minor and four counts of lewd or lascivious battery.

Comments

One Response to “Escambia Man Gets 10 Life Sentences For Sexually Abusing Child”

  1. Charlotte Bates on June 2nd, 2023 1:16 am

    Good.





Written by William Reynolds 

 