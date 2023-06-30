Driver Receives Minor Injuries When Truck Rolls Over On Highway 29

One person received minor injuries in a crash Thursday afternoon on Highway 29 in McDavid.

The driver was northbound on Highway 29 just south of Bogia Road when he apparently lost control, over-corrected and struck a guardrail. The vehicle rolled over, struck a utility pole and caught fire.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash.

The Century and McDavid stations of Escambia County Fire Rescue and Escambia County EMS also responded.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.