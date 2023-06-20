Driver Charged With Highway 29 Hit And Run, Cantonment Man Seriously Injured

A 38-year old man is charged a Highway 29 hit and run early Tuesday that left a Cantonment man seriously injured.

Johnathan Schick was booked into the Escambia County Jail charged with felony hit and run. His bond was set at $2,500.

The Florida Highway Patrol said Schick was traveling west at 3:41 a.m. in a black Ford F150 pickup on West 9 1/2 Mile Road and failed to stop at the traffic light. He collided with a Volkswagen Beetle driven south on Highway 29 by a 19-year old Cantonment man. The driver of Volkswagen swerved off the roadway and overturned, coming to rest upside down in ditch. He was extricated by Escambia County Fire Rescue and transported to an area hospital in serious condition.

FHP said Schick fled the scene. Witness described the vehicle as a black F150 with heavy front end damage last seen traveling south on Highway 29. Troopers followed a trail of vehicle fluids from the scene to intersection of West Hannah Street and Walnut Avenue where the pickup was disabled due to damage from the crash. That’s where Schick was arrested.