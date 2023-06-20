Century Man Accused Of Burglary, Attempted Burglary

A Century man is charged with burglarizing one local home and attempting to burglarize another.

Travis Leigh Carroll, 31, was charged with unarmed burglary of an unoccupied dwelling, unarmed burglary of an unoccupied dwelling, and criminal mischief with a prior conviction. All of the charges are felonies.

The owner of a home on Wood Street was watching security cameras at the residence when he observed someone wearing a hoodie that was walking around his property, looking through windows and glass doors, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

Responding deputies located Carroll wearing a hood behind the nearby Century Lodge and attempting to flee on his bicycle, the arrest report states. He was detained and identified.

According to the report, Carroll is accused of attempting to lift a sliding glass door out of its track and opening the garage door.

Carroll advised his sick mother was getting $50,000 to use as a down payment on the Wood Street house, and he was looking through the screen glass door at what appeared to be an empty house. According to the ECSO, the house does not appear empty from the glass door and there are no for sale signs anywhere near the residence.

As deputies were working the Wood Street burglary, a citizen stopped to report that they had just observed Carroll prying on windows and attempting to enter a home in the 7700 block of North Century Boulevard. Deputies responded to find pry marks and damage to two windows.