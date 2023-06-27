Cantonment Man Charged With Hitting Woman In The Face With A Laptop

A Cantonment man is accused of hitting a woman in the face with a laptop computer.

Adam Hassan Houssini, 42, was charged with felony aggravated battery misdemeanor obstruction of justice.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office arrived at a reported disturbance at a Cantonment home to hear a man and woman inside fighting and both yelling for help. Due to the circumstances, the deputy kicked the door open to find Houssini approaching and yelling, asking if the deputy was going to shoot him, according to an arrest report. The deputy had his service weapon drawn at the low ready position.

“Houssini ignored multiple commands from all officers on the scene to turn around, put his hands behind his back, and quit resisting, per the report. Houssini closed the door again before deputies kicked the front door again.

Houssini continued to resist multiple deputies, before he “was assisted to the ground while being tased”, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said.

During an argument over finances, Houssini grabbed a laptop and hit the woman across the face,” the report states. Deputies said the woman suffered multiple facial injuries and was transported by ambulance to a local hospital.

Houssini was released from the Escambia County Jail with a $8,500 bond.