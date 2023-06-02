Shots Fired Outside Bay Minette Walmart Monday Night; No Active Shooter

Police said no one was injured in a shots fired incident Monday night at the Walmart in Bay Minette, Alabama, and there was no active shooter inside the store.

The Bay Minette Police Department received numerous calls at about 7:55 p.m. reporting a fight between two black males fighting outside the store in the parking lot.

“Information obtained from witnesses, the victim, and store surveillance indicated there was a fight on the outside of the store,” Bay Minette Police Chief Al Tolbert said. “One individual brandished a handgun and fired at the other male subject. The individual who was shot at ran inside the store. The male subject with the gun ran to a vehicle in the parking lot and left the location.”

Police confirmed that the altercation took place outside the store with no injuries, and there was no active shooter. They have identified the suspect and vehicle, and they were continuing to search for the suspect.

Multiple law enforcement agencies responded, including the Bay Minette Police Department, Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and Coastal Alabama Community College Police.

Reader submitted photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.