Woman Killed When Driver Runs Light On Highway 87, Troopers Say

May 7, 2023

One person died in a two vehicle crash in Santa Rosa County Saturday afternoon.

The Florida Highway Patrol said a 62-year old man driving a pickup truck failed to stop for a red traffic signal on Highway 87 at Hickory Hammock Road. His track crashed into the side of a car driven by a 54-year old Milton woman.

She was pronounced deceased at the scene. A 9-year old boy in her vehicle received minor injuries.

The driver of the pickup truck also received minor injuries. Troopers said charges are pending the outcome of a traffic homicide investigation.

File photo.

