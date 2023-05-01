Woman Charged With Negligent Homicide For Deadly Pit Bull Attack

An Escambia County woman was arrested Monday for a deadly pit bull attack in February.

Kathleen Ann Taylor, 35, was charged with negligent manslaughter and booked into the Escambia County Jail without bond.

The dog attack happened the night of February 24 on Norris Avenue.

A 63-year old man died at the scene following the attack by three pit bulls belonging to Taylor. “His injuries were horrific” with bites to the head and torso, according to Simmons.

The sheriff said she failed to secure her home, kennels, or other enclosures designed to keep her dogs from running free. He said she has a long history of violations and fines from Escambia County Animal Control for free-roaming dogs.

“Multiple neighbors tell us of these dogs roaming and biting people on bikes, and they told her and advised her how dangerous these dogs were,” Simmons said. “But still no action.”

After the attack that resulted in the man’s death, the sheriff said Taylor took one of her dogs and left rather than rendering aid to the victim.

“She wasn’t concerned about the safety of this individual, she was only concerned about getting her dog,” he said.

One of the dogs was shot at the scene, the second was captured the following day, and Taylor later surrendered the third dog.