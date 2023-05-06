Student Arrested For School Shooting Threat That Circulated Statewide

A student has been arrested following a social media post threatening a school shooting that would “make history as the top school slaughter”.

The Coral Springs Police Department said 18-year old Catrina Petit, a student at Taravella High School in that city, was charged with multiple felonies for threatening to commit a school shooting. Coral Springs is a city in southern Florida northwest of Fort Lauderdale.

“Petit sent the threat out fraudulently using another student’s name and computer access,” Coral Springs Police said in a statement. “The threat was later posted on social media causing concern in several counties throughout the state.”

The message made a threat to “shoot up the school” Friday morning at 7:40 as the bell rings or during the school day and “everyone must DIE”. The message suggested the presence of a bomb at the school. However, the message did not indicate any school or location; it only contains generalities.

The photo was further altered on social media questioning if the message might be related to Northview High School or other local schools in Escambia County.

The Escambia County Public Schools said Friday that it had been determined that the threat was not credible.

“District administration and law enforcement have worked together to make sure this was not a credible threat to our schools, students, and staff,” Superintendent Dr. Tim Smith said in a call-out to parents Friday morning. “In communication, with the Florida State Department of Education, we were also made aware that this same social media threat was made in several districts across the State of Florida.”

NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.