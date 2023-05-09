Regional Playoff Games Set For Northview And Tate Baseball, Northview Softball

May 9, 2023

The 2023 Florida high school tournament brackets have been released, and all opening round matchups are set for North Escambia teams beginning Wednesday for baseball and Thursday for softball.

1A Baseball

On Wednesday, No. 1 Northview (17-6) will host No. 4 Holmes County (9-18) at 7 p.m. Chiefs fans are encouraged to wear black and and “black out the blue devils”. Also Wednesday, No. 3 Jay (16-11) will travel to No. 2 Paxton (12-8). The winners will meet for the regional championship Saturday night at 7:00.

6A Baseball

On Wednesday, No.4 Tate (18-7) will travel to Tallahassee to face No. 5 Leon (20-7) at 7 p.m. And. No. 1 Pace (24-2) will host. No. 8 Winter Springs (16-9-1) at 7 p.m. (EDT).

1A Softball

On Thursday, No. 1 Jay (14-11) will host No. 4 Freeport (15-10) at 7 p.m. And, the No. 3 Northview Chiefs will travel to No. 2 Holmes County (16-7) at 7 p.m.

