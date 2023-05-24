Onward: ECSO To Host Free Movie Night Friday In Beulah

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office will host a free movie night Friday evening at the Escambia County Equestrian Center in Beulah.

Free hotdogs and hamburgers will be served at 5:30 p.m., and the movie “Onward” will begin at 6 p.m.

The Escambia County Equestrian Center is located at 7750 Mobile Highway.

Pictured: A December 2022 Escambia County Sheriff’s Office movie night at Anthony Pleasant Park in Century. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.