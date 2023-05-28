One Shot At Bratt Home; Two Suspects Wanted

One person was shot in a home Sunday morning in Bratt, and authorities are searching for two suspects.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said a female, identified as 20-year old Tiana Chick, and an unidentified male suspect went to a mobile home on Oakshade Road, behind Northview High School. Inside the residence, the victim and his current girlfriend were asleep, according to deputies.

“The two suspects entered the home. Both victims were battered,” Sgt. Melony Peterson said. “At some point male victim was shot in the arm by male suspect who was armed with a handgun.”

The injuries were not considered life threatening. Both suspects fled the scene.

Deputies said Chick and the male victim were previously in a relationship.

Peterson said a warrant is being prepared for Chick and the male suspect, once he is positively identified.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 436-9620 or call Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.