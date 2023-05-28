One Shot At Bratt Home; Two Suspects Wanted

May 28, 2023

One person was shot in a home Sunday morning in Bratt, and authorities are searching for two suspects.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said a female, identified as 20-year old Tiana Chick, and an unidentified male suspect went to a mobile home on Oakshade Road, behind Northview High School. Inside the residence, the victim and his current girlfriend were asleep, according to deputies.

“The two suspects entered the home. Both victims were battered,” Sgt. Melony Peterson said. “At some point male victim was shot in the arm by male suspect who was armed with a handgun.”

The injuries were not considered life threatening. Both suspects fled the scene.

Deputies said Chick and the male victim were previously in a relationship.

Peterson said a warrant is being prepared for Chick and the male suspect, once he is positively identified.

For more photos from the scene, click or tap here.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 436-9620 or call Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 