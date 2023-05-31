Here’s What Deputies Say Happened In Bratt Shooting Sunday Morning

More details have been released on a shooting and burglary Sunday morning in Bratt.

Tiana Brooke Chick, 20, was charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, burglary with battery, battery, and criminal mischief. She was booked into the Escambia County Jail Sunday night with bond set at $202,000. Kendrell Devon Kyles, 18, was also booked into jail Sunday night, charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, burglary with battery, use of a firearm during the commission of a felony, battery and criminal mischief. His bond was set at $251,000.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said Chick and Kyles went to a mobile home on Oakshade Road, behind Northview High School. Inside the residence, the victim and his current girlfriend were asleep, according to deputies.

An Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputy responding to a reported shots fired disturbance on Oakshade Road was waved down by a male holding a towel to his head and covered in blood, according to an arrest report obtained by NorthEscambia.com.

The male victim told deputies that he was sleeping in the back bedroom of his home with his current girlfriend. He said he woke up to find Chick, his ex-girlfriend, standing in his room striking his current girlfriend with a fist. The male victim stated he pushed Chick off his current girlfriend and out the room.

Chick then struck him in the forehead with a glass vodka bottle that broke on impact, the report states. The male victim said he blacked out for a few seconds.

The male victim said a black male he knows as “Butta” or “Budda”, later identified as Kyles, was in the house threatening to shoot him. Kyles pulled a firearm and pointed it at the male victim as he retreated to the bedroom and shut the door, the report continues.

A shot was fired through the door, grazing the male victim in the right upper arm, according to deputies, before both suspects fled in an unknown vehicle.

Deputies entered the home to find broken glass from a large bottle in a hallway, bullet holes in the bedroom door and a chest of drawers and a projectile in the bottom of the chest. The ECSO said the male victim suffered a cut to his head near his hairline, small cuts on his face and a laceration to his right upper arm.

Kyles and Chick then allegedly went to a home on Chaudron Road off Highway 97 in Molino. The resident, who stated he knows Kyles, told Chick and Kyles that they were not welcome there, deputies said.

Deputies said Chick was known to drive a 2006 Honda Civic which was later located and recovered from the parking lot of Arby’s on East Nine Mile Road. Deputies later responded to Taco Bell on Nine Mile Road where security camera footage showed a white Scion sedan with an Alabama tag backing into a parking space. The driver pulled out and stopped in the parking lot where two people running through the parking lot got into the Scion before heading west on Nine Mile Road. The vehicle tag led deputies to the owner in Atmore. The report does not detail where Kyles and Chick were captured.

