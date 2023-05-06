‘Old 100′ Is 109 Years Old. Today It Shines At Century Sawmill Festival.

“Old 100″ is 109 years old, and today it will shine at the 10th Annual Sawmill Day Festival and Car Show in Century.

The event will take place from 8:30 a.m. until 4 p.m on Jefferson Avenue near 4th Street in the historic district. There will be custom cars, vendors, free museum tours, live entertainment and BBQ sandwich meals. Admission and entertainment are free.

The Old 100 locomotive is located in the historic park. It was sandblasted and painted earlier this year.

According to the Alger-Sullivan Historical Society:

Old 100 was built in 1914 by the Baldwin Locomotive Company, the 100th of the type.

The wood burning engine and tender were designed especially for the rough tracks used in the logging industry of the South. The unique wheel configuration lends to its general description as a 2-6-2 locomotive. In 1923, Old 100 joined other locomotives hauling logs from Alabama on the company railway of the Alger-Sullivan Lumber Co. at Century.

In 1945, Old 100 became the yard switch-engine of the sawmill in Century. Retired in the mid-1950s, it was then made a promotional display at the sawmill. In 1974, it was sold and restored by Pinto Island Metals of Mobile and by 1976 Old 100 was an active tourist train locomotive in Indiana. After 2000 it was sold and dismantled for scrap.

In 2005, the Alger-Sullivan Historical Society began a multi-year effort to acquire and rebuild Old 100 at Century.

The wood-framed, wooden boxcar was one of several built in Century by the Alger-Sullivan Lumber Co. shortly after 1900. Assigned primarily for fresh food transport from Pensacola and storage at the company’s commissary in Old Century, it was known as the “Commodity Car”. In 1939 it was the only company boxcar to survive a massive fire at the sawmill. In the 1950s, it and Old 100 became a promotional display at the sawmill in Century. By 1970 the boxcar was used as a museum display in Pensacola. The car was acquired by the ASHS and returned to Century in 1998.

