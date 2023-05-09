Molino Tax Collector Office In Running For Donate Life Display Contest Award

The Escambia County Tax Collector Molino Office is in the running in the Donate Life Florida Make a Splash Display – Small Offices contest.

The staff worked to spread awareness and raise funds for organ donor education throughout the month of April.

Driver license offices across Florida participated in the National Donate Life Month campaign, “Make A Splash For Donation!”

As a part of the campaign, offices across the state created wall displays inspired by the frog and lily Donate Life Month Theme in an effort to increase awareness for Donate Life, while also fundraising for organ and tissue donation education.

The winning offices will be announced later this month.

Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.