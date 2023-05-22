McDavid Man Now Charged With Murder After Atmore Shooting Victim Dies

May 22, 2023

A McDavid man has now been charged with murder after the woman he allegedly shot last week in Atmore has died.

Luis Trevizo Becerra, 39, remains in the Escambia County (AL) Detention Center without bond on the murder charge.

The Atmore Police Department said that the victim, Tara Ann Bryan, died Monday at the hospital.

The Atmore Police Department responded to the Southland Motel on East Louisville Avenue about 11:45 on May 17. They found Bryan suffering from gunshot wounds on the floor of a motel room. She was airlifted to the trauma center at an area hospital.

Once police developed Becerra as a suspect, a statewide alert was issued. Becerra was apprehended by Alabama Law Enforcement Agencies troopers along I-65 near Evergreen.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 