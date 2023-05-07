Lexi Nelson Named Tate FFA Rodeo Queen

Lexi Nelson was named queen of the 32nd Annual Tate High School FFA Alumni Association Rodeo that took place Friday and Saturday nights. Kyrie King was first runner-up.

She is the daughter of Edwin and Lisa Nelson and a big sister to Bradley and Charlie. She is a junior at Tate High School. She is a member of Tate’s FFA, agriculture sales team, and National Technical Honor Society.

Lexi got her first horse at 9-months old and was riding competitively by age 4. She rides and trains her own horses daily. Lexi has multiple horses but rode her favorite horse “Foxy” in the rodeo.

Eight cowgirls competed for the rodeo queen title. Each girl had to write an essay, be interviewed by judges, perform a riding pattern and queen’s salute on their horse, and demonstrate how to tack up a horse correctly.

NorthEscambia.com photo (above) and photos for NorthEscambia.com (below), click to enlarge.