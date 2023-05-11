Flomaton Man Sentenced To Prison For Killing Century Man Using A Propane Tank

A Flomaton man has been sentenced 15 years in state prison for the negligent manslaughter of a Century man using a propane tank in July 2021.

Judge John Simon sentenced 35-year old Timothy Lavon Johnson on Thursday. He was convicted in March of the death of Christopher Lynn Hunter who passed away 10 days after he was hit in the head by Johnson with a propane tank.

According to court documents, Johnson struck Hunter in the head at least once with a steel propane take such as the type used on an outdoor grill. The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded to an aggravated battery report on Hilltop Road at Alger Road at 11:18 a.m. on Sunday, July 18, 2021.

They arrived to find Hunter bloody and beaten, crawling around the ground, the report states. He was transported to the hospital, where he died on July 28, 2021. The autopsy revealed that his cause of death was blunt force trauma to the head that caused severe hemorrhaging.

At sentencing, prosecutors argued that the Johnson’s decision to leave the victim alone with his injuries was inhumane.

Witnesses on the scene were interviewed, but initially provided very little information about what happened.