Fitterer Fantastic Again As Blue Wahoos Beat Barons

Evan Fitterer turned in yet another dominant start as the Pensacola Blue Wahoos opened up their road series in Birmingham with a 4-2 win over the Barons on Tuesday night.

Fitterer (W, 3-0), who began his Double-A career with 11.0 scoreless innings, saw his streak come to a close but still allowed only two runs over 6.0 innings as the Blue Wahoos won their third in a row and 11th in their past 12 games.

The Blue Wahoos jumped out to an early lead against Garrett Davila (L, 0-3) in the first inning on a Dane Myers RBI single. The Barons briefly reclaimed the lead at 2-1 on a two-run homer from Alsander Womack in the third, but Pensacola charged back in the fourth to take the edge for good.

Cody Morissette started the rally with a one-out single before Victor Mesa Jr. was hit by a pitch. Will Banfield tied the game with an RBI double before Griffin Conine laced a two-run single to right that put Pensacola ahead 4-2.

Fitterer worked out of jams in the fifth and sixth, departing with his second quality start in a Blue Wahoos uniform. Brady Puckett and Zack Leban wriggled out of similar trouble in the seventh and eighth before handing the ball to Sean Reynolds (S, 5) for a scoreless ninth.

The Blue Wahoos continue their series against the Barons on Wednesday morning at Regions Field.

by Erik Bremer