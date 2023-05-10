Fitterer Fantastic Again As Blue Wahoos Beat Barons

May 10, 2023

Evan Fitterer turned in yet another dominant start as the Pensacola Blue Wahoos opened up their road series in Birmingham with a 4-2 win over the Barons on Tuesday night.

Fitterer (W, 3-0), who began his Double-A career with 11.0 scoreless innings, saw his streak come to a close but still allowed only two runs over 6.0 innings as the Blue Wahoos won their third in a row and 11th in their past 12 games.

The Blue Wahoos jumped out to an early lead against Garrett Davila (L, 0-3) in the first inning on a Dane Myers RBI single. The Barons briefly reclaimed the lead at 2-1 on a two-run homer from Alsander Womack in the third, but Pensacola charged back in the fourth to take the edge for good.

Cody Morissette started the rally with a one-out single before Victor Mesa Jr. was hit by a pitch. Will Banfield tied the game with an RBI double before Griffin Conine laced a two-run single to right that put Pensacola ahead 4-2.

Fitterer worked out of jams in the fifth and sixth, departing with his second quality start in a Blue Wahoos uniform. Brady Puckett and Zack Leban wriggled out of similar trouble in the seventh and eighth before handing the ball to Sean Reynolds (S, 5) for a scoreless ninth.

The Blue Wahoos continue their series against the Barons on Wednesday morning at Regions Field.

by Erik Bremer

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, Sports, TOP sports 

 