Conine Goes Deep, Reynolds Saves In Magical Night For Blue Wahoos

Sean Reynolds turned toward teammates and pounded his chest with exhilaration.

It became the perfect ending for the Blue Wahoos’ 3-2 victory against the Mississippi Braves on a Fireworks Saturday night, featuring one of the team’s all-time crowd experiences in Blue Wahoos Stadium history.

An overflow crowd of 5,000-plus, which completely filled the outfield berm and all of the party decks, watched Reynolds close out the final two innings with flawless relief. He struck out the side in the ninth with the final batter Drew Lugbauer – the most prolific home-run hitter in M-Braves history – whiffing on a 99-mile fastball for the final strike.

Reynolds earned his fourth save this season, second of the week, as he’s moved into the top closer role.

The traditional fireworks show then lit the sky with many of the Blue Wahoos players, attired in specialty Marvel “Defenders of the Diamond” uniforms worn this night, staying on the field with families and friends to take it in.

This all capped a game that began one hour and 14 minutes late due to weather concerns.

Blue Wahoos starter Dax Fulton made the most from the wait, producing his best outing of the season. He allowed just one hit, struck out six and yielded four walks in a five-inning performance.

The pivotal inning was his final one when the first two M-Braves batters reached on a single and walk, but Fulton then made huge pitches to strike out the next two batters and coaxed a groundout to end the inning.

In the bottom of the fifth, Will Banfield hit a pop fly double that fell between the shortstop and left fielder. Griffin Conine followed by rifling a pitch into the right-field berm for a two-run homer.

The M-Braves Jesse Franklin led off the sixth with a homer off Cristian Charle. The Blue Wahoos answered with Banfield’s RBI single that produced the eventual winning run. Banfield and Conine both collected two hits in the game.

Prior to the game, the Blue Wahoos honored Pensacola native and former M-Braves pitching coach Dennis Lewallyn, whose Escambia High class was celebrating its 50-year reunion at the ballpark.

The group was among more than two dozen big groups in attendance that enveloped all of the party decks.

After the fifth inning, Pensacola High head football coach Cantrell Tyson, who suffered a stroke in a mid-September 2022 game while on the sidelines, was provided a “Home Run For Life” celebration by Ascension Sacred Heart Hospital. Tyson circled the bases, high-fiving members of each team before hugging his doctors in an emotional scene at home plate.

The Blue Wahoos win was their fourth this week, sealing a series win. It was the team’s ninth win in the last 10 games.

The teams will close out their week-long series on Sunday. Top organization prospect Eury Pérez (2-1, 2.52) will make his second start this week for the Blue Wahoos.

written by Bill Vilona, photo Blue Wahoos