Cantonment Man Charged With Choking His Girlfriend

A Cantonment man was charged after allegedly choking his girlfriend during an argument.

Kenneth Cobb Mason, 28, was charged with domestic battery by strangulation and misdemeanor battery.

Mason grabbed his girlfriend of two years around the neck, causing her breathing to become obstructed, according to an arrest report. He also allegedly grabbed the front of her shirt by the collar, causing it to tear.

The victim told the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office that she refused to let Mason use her vehicle and an argument ensued, the report states.

Mason was released from the Escambia County Jail on a $10,000 bond.