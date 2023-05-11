‘Big Day For Century’ – Brazilian Manufacturing Company Expanding To Century, Signs Lease

‘This is a big day for the Town of Century.”

“It’s a big day for the council and a big day for our new partners that are coming in. We are very excited about having you here.”

That’s how Mayor Ben Boutwell opened a meeting Thursday morning to officially announce a lease signing with a 50-year of foreign manufacturing company coming to Century.

AlgaPlast Corp. inked a lease for a town-owned industrial park building commonly known as the Helicopter Technology Building. AlagaPlast is the new American subsidiary of Grupa GA230 of Arujá, Brazil.

“We are a Brazilian group; we have been in existence for the last 50 years,” Grupa GA230 and AlgaPlast CFO Marcos Martins told NorthEscambia.com. “We are dedicated to plastic injection products. Our core market is oil and gas products, and gas supply parts. We’ve come into the city of Century in order to increase our supply chain with a unit in the U.S. We are coming to think out of the box and reach different markets, different segments.”

“We have come in here looking for prosperity for us and to bring prosperity to the community,” Martins said.

The company expects their first pieces of large manufacturing equipment to arrive in Century in about August as they work to improve the electrical and other infrastructure in the building.. The hiring process for the first few staff members will follow, and they anticipate up to 25 employees within three to five with an average salary of $46,570 — the median in the Pensacola area.

AlgaPlast’s lease mirrors a recent appraisal — $94,000 annually or $7,833 monthly — with the company paying for insurance, taxes and maintenance with a minimum five-year term. The lease signed Thursday morning has an effective day of June 1. In a special meeting, the town council approved the lease 4-0. Council President Luis Gomez, Jr. did not attend the meeting; no reason for his absence was publically announced.

The town re-acquired the 40,000 square foot industrial building at public auction for less than $1 out of pocket back in August 2009, following the town’s foreclosure judgment against the now defunct Helicopter Technology company. The building has sat empty since then.

The Florida foreign direct investment economic development project was facilitated by the FloridaWest Economic Development Alliance, the economic development organization for Escambia County.

“This will go a long way in helping to elevate opportunities for so many residents and also for the town. Economic development comes with a capital investment in the community,” FloridaWest Business Development Officer Danita Andrews said.

Pictured top: Algaplast Corp. President and CEO Ed Carlos Curvelos (left) and Century Mayor Ben Boutwell sign a lease agreement Thursday morning. Pictured inset: AlgaPlast CFO Marcos Martins. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.