Beginning Quilting Lessons Offered At The Molino And Bellview Libraries

May 7, 2023

Beginning quilting lessons are available at the the Molino and Bellview branches of the West Florida Public Libraries.

During May, the Pensacola Quilter’s Guild schedule is 10 a.m. Tuesdays at the Molino Library and 10 a.m. Wednesdays at the Bellview Library.

Seating is limited. Call the Molino Library at (850) 435-1760 or  the Bellview Library at (850) 471-6360 to reserve a spot.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 