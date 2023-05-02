Andre Dominic Black

Andre Dominic Black, 20, of Pensacola, Florida, passed away on April 28, 2023. He was born in Pensacola, Florida on June 12, 2002 to Tiffany Ann Dykes and Shawn Charles Black.

He is preceded in death by his cousin, Jonathan Dykes.

He is survived by his father and stepmother, Shawn Black and Valarie Siewert Black; mother, Tiffany Dykes; paternal grandmother, Rhonda Fowler; paternal great grandparents, Donald and Francis Fowler; maternal great grandparents, Sheldon and Marie Dykes; maternal great grandmother, Georgie Watson; and many beloved aunts, uncles and cousins.

No services will be held at this time.

Faith Chapel Funeral Home North is entrusted with arrangements.