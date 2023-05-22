After Firing Smith, School Board Sets Special Meeting To Discuss Move To An Interim Superintendent

The Escambia County School Board has scheduled a special meeting for Tuesday afternoon to plan their next steps after voting last week to terminate Superintendent Tim Smith.

The board voted 3-2, with Patty Hightower and Bill Slayton dissenting, to fire Smith with his final day set for May 31. They also named Assistant Superintendent for Human Resources Keith Leonard as interim superintendent, presumably beginning June 1.

In Tuesday’s meeting, the board is set to determine how to transition to an interim superintendent and how to start the process of finding a permanent replacement. The details of moving Leonard into the interim role were not discussed last week. Leonard and Smith were two finalists for the position, with Smith chosen for the top spot.

The special meeting will take place at 1 p.m.at the J.E. Hall Center on Texar Drive.

In November 2018, Escambia County citizens voted to move from an elected to an appointed superintendent.