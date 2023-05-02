Cantonment Man Charged With Alleged Stabbing Over Pot Smoking Dispute

A Cantonment man has been charged after allegedly stabbing a man during an argument over smoking marijuana inside a vehicle.

Antoine Maurice Johnson, 37, was charged with first degree aggravated battery domestic violence. He remained in the Escambia County Jail with bond set at $50,000.

Johnson allegedly got into an argument with the victim inside a vehicle after the victim tried to smoke marijuana in the car, according to an arrest report. The driver pulled over at a business in the 7000 block of North Davis Highway and called someone to transport Johnson back to Booker Lane in Cantonment.

The victim told the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office that he did not immediately realize that he had been stabbed with a pocketknife during the physical altercation.

Deputies responded to Booker Lane in an attempt to locate Johnson, but a relative said Johnson jumped out of his vehicle near the railroad tracks on Muscogee Road. Deputies were searching the tracks when Johnson walked out of the woods and surrendered, the report states.

The ECSO said a pocketknife was found on Johnson’s person.