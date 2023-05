Afternoon Storm Brings Gusty Winds, Small Hail

A Tuesday afternoon storm brought gusty winds and small hail to a portion of the North Escambia area.

Pea size hail was reported in Atmore and across the Davisville and Bratt areas about 5:45 p.m.

Following the storm, a shed was seen in a ditch on Greenland Road.

Submitted photo by Raymond Clark for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.